Av8 MRO, Houston, named Jean-Claude Kouyo as international marketing and sales director. He previously held roles with FlightSafety Europe and most recently was managing director of Corporate Elite Group, based in Cote ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"News Of Promotions, Appointments And Honors " is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).