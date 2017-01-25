​In December, FAA issued its final rule on the new Part 23 which is intended to reduce the time and cost to certificate aircraft under 19,000 lb. It does this by replacing outdated and prescriptive airworthiness rules with industry consensus standards that can evolve with technology. The European Aviation Safety Agency is in the process of rewriting its CS-23 rule for small airplanes and other authorities are expected to follow suit. With the U.S. Congress gaining praise for ...