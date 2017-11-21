According to a new forecast by Forecast International, business jet production is expected to total 12,282 aircraft valued at $354 billion from now through 2031. It believes annual unit production will increase from 647 aircraft this year to 799 in 2020. That figure is projected to slightly decline in 2021 and 2022 due to cyclical economic factors, followed by a quick rebound in 2023. Annual output is then expected to rise steadily to 957 business jets by the year 2030, it said. ...