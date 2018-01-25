The NBAA’s Certified Aviation Manager (CAM) program reached a significant milestone this month when Kevin Flynn, director of aviation maintenance with AbbVie Inc. of Waukegan, Illinois, became the 400th aviation professional to earn CAM certification. Flynn, 34, decided to pursue the CAM credential to expand his knowledge and abilities in all facets of flight department operations. His certification marks the latest accomplishment in a career that has taken the U.S. Air Force veteran ...