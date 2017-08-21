The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) recently opened a chapter in Canada, boosting the organization to 13 chapters based there and in Britain and the U.S., and bringing together Canadian airline sponsors to establish a regional network for its members. “The goal is to bring our members and sponsors and others together in the interest of a seamless understanding of equality,” NGPA Executive Director David Pettet said. The association now has more than 4,000 members. The NBAA ...