The National Gay Pilots Association (NGPA) recently opened a chapter in Canada, boosting the organization to 13 chapters based there and in Britain and the U.S., and bringing together Canadian airline sponsors to establish a regional network for its members. “The goal is to bring our members and sponsors and others together in the interest of a seamless understanding of equality,” NGPA Executive Director David Pettet said. The association now has more than 4,000 members. The NBAA ...
