In the rapidly receding world of incandescent light bulbs, light produced is simply measured in watts. Today, LEDs are becoming the standard, but a number of other bulbs have appeared, with advantages and disadvantages. This expansion required a new means of measuring light, with the lumen (from Latin, meaning “light”) emerging from a coalition of more than 40 ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Measuring LED Light Output, Now In Lumens" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).