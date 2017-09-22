Prompted by a brutal 2016 wildfire season, Los Angeles County has purchased two Sikorsky S-70i helicopters for conversion to Firehawk firefighting and other missions. L.A. County was the only customer for the S-70A Firehawk, an expensive if capable new-build helicopter launched into a market that traditionally makes do with former military aircraft. “When we launched, it was ahead of its time,” says Jeanette Eaton, Sikorsky vice president for North American sales. “Now ...