London Biggin Hill Airport has set out a number of goals for the business aviation facility, which include the creation of 2,300 jobs in the next two years and a total of 3,000 by 2031. The growth is part of a plan by the London Center for Aviation, Technology and Enterprise, a public/private partnership promoting the airport as a primary aerospace center. Sadig Khan, the mayor of London, described the airport as “one of the most important pioneers of the business aviation ...