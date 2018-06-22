Editor’s Note: As part of BCA’s 60th anniversary celebration, each month we’re serving up staff recollections along with classic writings and artwork from our archives. What follows is a timeless feature from our April 2007 issue researched and written by John Wiley, a wry, smart and deeply experienced pilot and contribution editor, now gone West, sadly. This account by John won the Royal Aeronautical Society’s Best Safety Submission Award within the Aerospace ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Lightning: Ungrounded Fears And Real Menace" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).