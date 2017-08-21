Aircraft Industries (LET) reports its L-410NG high-wing twin turboprop will enter production in 2018. The Czech airframer says it has several orders for the new model, which incorporates glass cockpit displays and GE Aviation Czech’s 850-shp H85 turboprops turning five-blade propellers. LET has been pursuing parallel production of the new aircraft in Russia through a partnership with the Ural Factory of Civil Aviation. The aircraft would be certified under the commuter aircraft ...
