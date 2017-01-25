Italian helicopter maker Leonardo-Finmeccanica is finding eager buyers among the Chinese. The company reports that it has sold more than 180 helicopter of various types to operators there—most recently signing a deal in December for an additional 30 emergency medical service (EMS) machines. The buyer, Sino-US International Helicopter Investment, had earlier in the year signed for 25 AW119Kx helicopters, which according to Leonardo, paved the way for the largest EMS helicopter ...