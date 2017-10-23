Italy’s Leonardo has moved another step toward bringing its AW609 tiltrotor to market with the certification of the aircraft’s Pratt & Whitney Canada powerplant. The 2,000-shp PT6C-67A received Transport Canada certification on Sept. 12, and FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency certification was likely to follow soon, company officials said. The engine features a new compressor design and new material turbine blades, and has been certified to operate continuously in a ...