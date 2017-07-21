Flying Colours Corp. says it has completed the first installation of the Honeywell JetWave Ka-Band satellite communications system. Work was completed at the company’s Peterborough, Ontario, facility, making it one of the first Bombardier Aerospace Authorized Service facilities. The connectivity is part of an aircraft cabin refurbishment project on a Bombardier Global Express. Work is to be completed by the end of July. The upgrade will provide the customer with the same level of ...
