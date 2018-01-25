JetNet is introducing a service called Aircraft Flight Activity/Utilization Program. The company provides aircraft activity details by owner/operator, serial number and fleet with a fuel and technology stop finder to identify where aircraft make fueling stops. The new program provides top airport pairs and top serial numbers, makes, models and manufacturers by route across North America and Europe. JetNet will be demonstrating the program at the NBAA Schedulers & Dispatchers ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"JetNet Rolls Out Flight Activity/Utilization Program" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).