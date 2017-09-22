​A new forecast by JetNet IQ predicts demand for 8,436 new business jets valued at $223 billion at list prices for the 20 years from 2017-2026. However, new business jet deliveries are expected to decrease for the next two years before trending upward, according to Rolland Vincent, founder and director of JetNet iQ Summit. Speaking at the seventh annual summit held in New York on Sept. 6, he said that by 2019 “pent-up demand” and market arrival of new aircraft models should begin ...