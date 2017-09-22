A new forecast by JetNet IQ predicts demand for 8,436 new business jets valued at $223 billion at list prices for the 20 years from 2017-2026. However, new business jet deliveries are expected to decrease for the next two years before trending upward, according to Rolland Vincent, founder and director of JetNet iQ Summit. Speaking at the seventh annual summit held in New York on Sept. 6, he said that by 2019 “pent-up demand” and market arrival of new aircraft models should begin ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"JetNet IQ Says Used Jet Inventory Lowest In Nine Years" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).