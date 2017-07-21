Jet Linx Aviation’s fleet has surpassed 100 aircraft under management. Citing Argus TraqPak, the Omaha, Nebraska, operator said it has grown to become the third largest Part 135 aircraft-management company in the U.S. It says its fleet includes 90 aircraft on its FAA certificate, seven pending additions, plus four aircraft that it manages solely for the owner’s use under FAR Part 91, pushing the total to 101, of which 38 were added last ...