Jet East Aviation has earned approval from Dassault for non-destructive testing on all Falcon aircraft at its facility and mobile unit in Trenton, New Jersey. The company developed its non-destructive testing capabilities in 2016. With the approval from Dassault, it will provide the testing—including dye-penetrate, magnetic-particle, eddy-current, and ultrasound and radiographic—on Falcon aircraft. Jet East Aviation previously received non-destructive testing ...
