Jet Aviation’s maintenance center in Vienna has gained FAA repair station approval and is registered to provide line and base maintenance services to all N-registered aircraft it is approved to support. The Vienna facility provides maintenance support to owners and operators in Eastern Europe, where about 10% of all N-registered aircraft in Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia are based or ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Jet Aviation Vienna Gains FAA Repair Station Approval" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).