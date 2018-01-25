Jet Aviation’s eight FBOs in the U.S. have qualified for Stage 1 registration to the IS-BAH program, joining the company’s 13 FBOs in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. David Paddock, senior vice president and general manager, regional operations-USA, said this achievement clearly demonstrates Jet Aviation’s dedication to ensuring that all customers receive the maximum level of safe and secure ground-handling services at each of its FBOs.
