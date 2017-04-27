Charles “Chuck” McKinnon, founder and retired manager of IBM’s flight department, died March 30 in Trussville, Alabama. He was 101. During World War II he flew for United Airlines, which had won an Army Air Corps contract to transport supplies and troops. In 1954 he flew IBM’s first business aircraft, a twin-piston Aero Commander used to fly company engineers to sites around the country. He led the flight department until his retirement in 1977. In the early ...
