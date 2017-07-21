Aircraft operating costs are presented in a format that separates the data into six areas: Direct Mission Costs, Fixed Annual Costs, Variable Costs, Annual Cockpit Subscription Services Costs, Annual Cabin Subscription Services Costs and Annual Trip Support ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"How To Use The Operations Planning Guide" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).