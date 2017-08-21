Hospital Wing, a Memphis, Tennessee-based nonprofit air medical transport service, has taken delivery of a new Airbus H130 helicopter, joining three H130s already in service. The purchase is part of a long-term strategy to transition the entire fleet to the H130 model. Hospital Wing also operates three EC 130 B4s, an earlier model, and three ...
