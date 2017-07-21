As clear evidence of the growing pilot shortage, regional carrier Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, canceled a large number of its flights this summer — up to 6% of its departures in August — for lack of pilots to fly them. To return to its full schedule, the carrier said it planned to hire 300 pilots by employing a new pilot contract, pay scales and hiring bonuses. And as a result, the airline said it was “nearly to the halfway mark” of that figure ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Horizon Air Cancels Flights Due To Pilot Shortage" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).