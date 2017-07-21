As clear evidence of the growing pilot shortage, regional carrier Horizon Air, a subsidiary of Alaska Airlines, canceled a large number of its flights this summer — up to 6% of its departures in August — for lack of pilots to fly them. To return to its full schedule, the carrier said it planned to hire 300 pilots by employing a new pilot contract, pay scales and hiring bonuses. And as a result, the airline said it was “nearly to the halfway mark” of that figure ...