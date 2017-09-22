Honeywell has launched a commercial infrastructure inspection service using Intel’s Falcon 8+ industrial drone. Called “InView,’ the service package includes the quadcopter, a pilot app and a customizable web portal that allows customers to create standardized routine and crisis-response inspections. With experience in markets including utilities, building management and oil and gas, Honeywell is also offering software to help customers log, analyze and eventually predict ...
