Honda Aircraft plans to increase production of the HondaJet at its Greensboro, North Carolina, manufacturing campus from the current three to four aircraft per month to a full capacity of six to eight per month, or about 80 per year, said a Honda Aircraft spokesperson. Full capacity is expected over the next few years. The company reports that with 52 aircraft now in service, interest and awareness of the $4.9 million light jet has increased. That attention is likely to increase with the ...
