Hawthorne Global Aviation Services has acquired JetSun Aviation Centre, an FBO located at Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa. The facility has more than 100,000 sq. ft. of hangar space, a reception area, conference room, pilot’s lounge and flight planning. It also serves as an FAR Part 145 repair station and offers maintenance and avionics services. Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, operates six FBOs, including ...
