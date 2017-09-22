Gulfstream Aerospace’s fleet of G280 super-midsize business jets has accumulated more than 100,000 flight hours in less than five years. The first model entered service in November 2012. The in-service fleet includes more than 115 aircraft. The G280 has achieved a dispatch reliability rate of 99.9%, Gulfstream said. The aircraft has a range of 3,600 nm at Mach 0.80 and can fly 8 hr. ...
