Greenpoint Technologies is the choice of supersonic business jet developer Spike Aerospace for its S-512 cabin design, although progress has been pushed to a back burner while Spike is focused on the inaugural flight later this year of its scale aircraft. Boston-based Spike is developing the innovative twin-engine jet through a global collaboration of aerospace companies. Among those is the memorandum of understanding that defines the design relationship with Greenpoint. The next step ...
