EPS Diesel says it expects to receive FAA certification for its Graflight 8 general aviation diesel engine by the end of 2017. The company, which is based at the New Richmond Regional Airport in New Richmond, Wisconsin, said the Graflight 8 is an 8-cylinder new design and runs in the 320-420-hp range. Later this year, EPS plans to begin construction of a new facility for manufacturing certified ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Graflight 8 Certification Expected At Year-End" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).