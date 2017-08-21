GlobeAir, a private jet on-demand operator, recorded a 53% increase in flights to London during the first five months of 2017 compared to a year ago. The Horsching, Austria-based company attributes the increase to the fall in value of the pound and a rise in luxury store openings — 41 in the last year — in London. The value of the pound fell about 13.5% from June 24 to July 7. GlobeAir operates 16 Citation Mustang ...