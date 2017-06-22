The world’s most “printed engine,” GE’s new Advanced Turboprop (ATP), in which additive manufacturing replaces 855 normally made parts with just 12 “printed” components, is on track to run for the first time this year. It will power Cessna’s new Denali aircraft. Interest in the new engine is running high, and GE is in talks with other civil and military airframe manufacturers for the ATP, which GE has designed to offer up to 20% better fuel burn and ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"GE Has High Hopes For Its Advanced Turboprop" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).