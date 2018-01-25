Having recently completed its first test run, GE Aviation’s Advanced Turboprop (ATP) engine has launched into certification testing. Launch platform for the 1,240-shp engine is the new Cessna Denali single. By the time the Denali enters service, the engine will have completed more than 2,000 hr. of testing, the company said. The ATP is expected to begin flight tests on the Denali later this year and complete certification in 2020. “The continued testing will generate valuable ...