GE Aviation has submitted a type certification request to the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) for its H Series aerobatic engine. The powerplant features a single lever to control both the engine and propeller, which the manufacturer says “will significantly reduce pilot workload and provide automatic limiting functions.” The engine, which GE says is targeted for the aircraft in the 550-850-shp range, is expected to be awarded certification in 2018. The GE H Series engine ...