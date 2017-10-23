Garmin Introduces G1000 NXi For Citation Mustang Garmin International is expanding its portfolio of integrated flight deck upgrades to include the G1000 NXi for the Cessna Citation Mustang light jet. It expects to receive the Supplemental Type Certificate for the Mustang in the second half of 2018. The upgrade will be available from Textron Aviation Service Centers. The G1000 NXi boasts modern displays with performance improvements and a comprehensive set of features that includes wireless ...