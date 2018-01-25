Piper Aircraft has received FAA certification for the G1000 NXi integrated flight deck for the Piper M500 single-engine turboprop and M350 pressurized, single-engine piston aircraft. Garmin’s G1000 NXi will be offered as a retrofit option for Matrix, M350 Mirage and M500 Meridian aircraft equipped with G1000 avionics later this year, the company said. New M-class aircraft are being delivered with the NXi version, the company said. The Seneca V will be upgraded later in 2018. Piper ...
