This past July, Gulfstream Aerospace delivered its 550th G550 ultra-long-range jet, to an undisclosed customer, making it the most successful model in the plane maker’s history. The G550 model was rolled out in 2001 as the SP (Special Performance) version of the GV and received FAA certification in 2003. The aircraft has a maximum range of 6,750 nm and an Mmo of Mach 0.885. It can seat up to 19 passengers and sleeps up to eight. “This milestone delivery affirms the continued ...