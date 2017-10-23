Bombardier Aerospace’s fourth Global 7000 flight test vehicle arrived at its Flight Test Center in Wichita on Sept. 30 to join the first three flight test aircraft currently in flying. The aircraft completed its first flight on Sept. 28 in Toronto. Dubbed the “Architect,” it will be used for interior validation testing and is the first Global 7000 to feature a painted exterior and finished interior. The Global 7000 is expected to enter service in the second half of 2018.