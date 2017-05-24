ForeFlight, one of the aviation industry’s leading providers of mobile electronic flight bag (EFB) applications, and Jeppesen, a global powerhouse in aeronautical data, are teaming to offer a broad range of products to business and general aviation, military and airline customers. Starting with ForeFlight release 9.2, Jeppesen terminal charts will be available as an extra cost option. Release 9.3 will make available Jeppesen en route charts at the same price charged by Jeppesen ...