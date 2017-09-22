​Flying Colours has completed maintenance, avionics upgrades and complete and extensive interior reconfiguration for a pair of Bombardier Challenger 850 aircraft for an undisclosed Fortune 500 company. The first aircraft was delivered to the customer in July followed by the second in late August and replace two older turboprop aircraft in its corporate fleet. It is the culmination of a project that began with Flying Colours identifying, sourcing and supporting initial negotiations for the ...