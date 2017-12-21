About 30 medium and large business jets valued at $1.5 billion are expected to be delivered to owners in Florida each year between now and 2025, according to Global Jet Capital, based in Boca Raton, Florida. The lender said it expects annual demand for $255 million worth of operating leases each year. Florida’s private aircraft fleet is the second largest in the country, behind Texas. More than 77% of business aviation professionals expect demand for financing of private aviation to ...