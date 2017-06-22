The first production Citation Longitude rolled off the Textron Aviation line in Wichita in mid-June. The super-midsize, $24 million jet is to join the company’s demonstration fleet this summer and will travel the world to showcase the clean-sheet design. The Longitude first flew in October 2016 and by the time of the production aircraft’s rollout the flight test program’s four aircraft had accumulated more than 550 hr. A fifth aircraft is to join the flight-test program ...
