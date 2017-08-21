The first Embraer Legacy 500 midsize business jet to be assembled at the airframer’s Melbourne, Florida, facilities made its first flight July 13 and is to be delivered this quarter. Embraer’s first Legacy 500 entered service in 2014. It is the fourth business-jet model to be assembled at the Melbourne facility. Embraer began aircraft-assembly operations there in early 2001 with the Phenom ...
