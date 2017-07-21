Federal government agencies, including the FAA, are studying the viability of auctioning a minimum of 30 MHz of L-band spectrum used in ATC radars and other cross-agency purposes — a move that could net Washington billions of dollars. The FAA, along with the Defense and Homeland Security departments and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration are focused on spectrum in the 1300-1350 MHz band, a region of high interest for the mobile telecommunications industry. A spectrum ...