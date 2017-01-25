The FAA has issued new rules that make it easier and cheaper for general aviation pilots to gain required medical certifications to fly. Starting May 1, recreational general aviation pilots flying aircraft that weigh less than 6,000 lb. and carry no more than five passengers can use BasicMed as an alternative process to the traditional third-class medical. The latter requires pilots older than 40 to obtain a medical evaluation from an FAA aviation medical examiner every two years, or every ...