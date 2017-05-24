The FAA has adopted a new Airworthiness Directive for certain Learjet Model 60 airplanes. This AD was prompted by an evaluation by the design approval holder indicating that the upper fuselage skin under the aft oxygen line fairing is subject to multi-site damage. This AD requires a one-time inspection of the fuselage skin for corrosion, and related investigative and corrective actions if ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"FAA Adopts Airworthiness Directive For Learjet 60" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).