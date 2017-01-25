Executive AirShare, the Lenexa, Kansas-based fractional aircraft provider, has moved into hangar and office space at Col. James Jabara Airport in northeast Wichita from its previous facility at Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in west Wichita. The larger site includes two hangars totaling 27,000 sq. ft. plus 7,000 sq. ft. of office space and employs 25. Executive AirShare will serve as an authorized service center for Embraer business aircraft at the new location. It ...