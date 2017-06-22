Enstrom anticipates its new TH-180 single-engine trainer will win FAA and, possibly, EASA certification by year-end. The Menominee, Michigan, helicopter manufacturer has two prototype aircraft in the certification program, of one which is in flight test and the other is engaged in ground run testing of the drive system and controls. “The TH-180 will provide a safe, reliable, efficient and best-value solution for the piston-powered light helicopter training market, and we look ...