Embraer has begun delivering first Legacy 500 jets assembled at its Melbourne, Florida, facility. The first of the type was handed over to an undisclosed customer in the U.S. customer in September. The Brazilian airframer operates two assembly lines in Melbourne to produce the Phenom 100, Phenom 300, Legacy 450 and Legacy 500. “We are very pleased to deliver the first Legacy 500 made in Melbourne, fulfilling our vision of expanding production to assemble four world-class business jets ...