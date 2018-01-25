​When Michael Huerta’s five-year term as FAA administrator ended Jan. 7, Deputy Administrator Dan Elwell became acting administrator. The Trump administration did not immediately nominate a more permanent FAA administrator, and it is uncertain whether Elwell could be a candidate. He is a former pilot with American Airlines and a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy. President Donald Trump expressed dismay upon learning that Huerta was not a pilot and said it would be ...