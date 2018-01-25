Leonardo has received European Aviation Safety Agency certification for its AW109 Trekker twin-engine light helicopter, which is essentially a derivative of the AW109 GrandNew but fitted with skid-landing gear rather than retractable wheeled landing gear. First deliveries are expected this quarter. The 7,000-lb. aircraft flew for the first time in March 2016.
